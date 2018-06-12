296-Unit Residential Complex Considered; Free Y Membership For Teens; Rebates for Water-Saving Devices; Etc.

Proposed 296-unit residential complex next to Station Square.
In his weekly update City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The Planning Commission will consider an application for a 296-unit multi-family housing project located just south of Station Square, at the northeast corner of Duarte and Magnolia.
~ The YMCA is offering free membership to teens 12-17 years old on June 1 through July 31. Teens can also enjoy Final Friday Teen Nights each month (June 29, July 27, and August 24). After closing at 8:30 p.m. on those days, the Y will chuck out all adults except staff and teens will have full-run of the place - pool, gym, teen fitness classes, karaoke, etc. - until 11 p.m.
~ The drought is still serious, but there are rebates available for water-saving devices, here: https://goo.gl/1CDWkm
~ Monrovia Area Partnership will celebrate its twelfth anniversary at Julian Fisher Park (915 S. California Avenue) from 5-10 p.m. this Saturday, June 16. The movie, Wonder, starts at 8:00 p.m. There will also be community booths and free food.
~ The Monrovia Historical Society's Steve Baker will again tell the history of Monrovia on four air-conditioned bus tours:
Tour 1: Northwest Monrovia, Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.
Tour 2: Northeast Monrovia, Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.
Tour 3: Southeast Monrovia, Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.
Tour 4: Southwest Monrovia, Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.
Tickets at the Monrovia Community Center ($40 per tour for Historical Society members; $50 for non-members), at the Community Center. Or, contact the Monrovia Historical Society (monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com, 256-3423).
~ Organizers of the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act, which Monrovia has advocated for, have gathered enough signatures to qualify it for the November 2018 ballot. It would reclassify currently "non-violent" crimes, such as rape of an unconscious person, sex trafficking of a child and 14 other serious crimes, as "violent" to prevent the early release of inmates convicted of these crimes. It would also stop the early release of violent felons, expand parolee oversight, strengthen penalties for parole violations, change theft laws to restore accountability for serial thieves and organized theft gangs, expand DNA collection to include those convicted of drug, theft, domestic violence and other serious crimes. Details: https://keepcalsafe.org/
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment