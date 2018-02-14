14 New Sections of Monrovia Proposed as Historic Districts

The new draft Monrovia Historic Context Statement proposes creating 12 new historic districts in Monrovia and increasing the size of two existing historic districts. The purple portions in the map above shows where these districts are proposed. See the full report here: https://goo.gl/uQVdtE
Recommended historic districts:
- Downtown Commercial (Old Town).
- West Foothill Boulevard Multi-Family Residential (buildings both sides of West Foothill and the building on the northeast corner of Highland Place on the east, and Sunset Place on the west.)
- Highland Place (Highland Place north of the multi-family residential buildings on Foothill Boulevard to West Hillcrest).
- Keefer (North Myrtle and North Ivy between Foothill and Greystone; an addition to the North Encinitas Historic District).
- Wild Rose (extends the Wild Rose district up to Foothill).
- Oak Woods (Oakglade Drive, Ridgecrest Drive, and Briarcliff Road).
- Bliss (bounded by Wild Rose on the north, Mountain on the east, Lemon on thesouth, and Shamrock on the west).
- Sombrero Ranch (Lemon Avenue on the north and Orange Avenue to the south. Includes both sides of Sombrero Road, Terrado Drive, Ranchito Road, and Vaquero Drive).
- Downtown East Residential (bordered by Ivy on the west, Colorado on the south, Shamrock on the east, and the buildings on the north side of Lemon Avenue, as well as those on the south side of Palm between Ivy and Canyon Boulevard).
- Falling Leaf (bounded by the north side of East Walnut, South Shamrock on the east, East Maple on the south, and South California on the west).
- Cherry Avenue (bounded by East Cypress on the north, Sherman Avenue on the east, East Fig Avenue and East Central Avenue on the south, and South Ivy on the west).
- Parker Avenue (includes the east end of Parker Avenue starting at South Mayflower Avenue and continuing approximately half-way down the street, ending at 536 on the south side of the street and 547 on the north).
- Esplanade (bounded by West Chestnut to the north, West Huntington to the south, Monterey to the west, and South Mayflower to the east.
- Anita Ranch (the south side of Anita Street from the cul-de-sac to Alamitas Avenue to the east.
