Meeting to Address Hepatitis A and Homeless; Photo Display at Train Depot; Blinking Lights at Mountain and Duarte
City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ City staff has arranged a public health meeting together with the LA County Department of Public Health to address concerns about Hepatitis A and other communicable diseases due to the activities of the homeless. The meeting will be on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Library Community Room.
~ Because no restaurant has yet been found to locate at the old train depot, the city is plannning a photographic exhibition of historic images of Monrovia. Around 100 photos will be enlarged and displayed during March and April. The depot will be open to the public every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission will be free.
~ The traffic lights at Duarte Road and Mountain Avenue will keep blinking for at least another 1-3 weeks. They're in flash mode because of a malfunction. The city is working with Metro on the problem.
- Brad Haugaard
