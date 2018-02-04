News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Coordinating Council Seeks Nominees For Youth Recognition Award
The Monrovia Community Coordinating Council is soliciting nominations for its Youth Recognition Award, which recognizes outstanding humanitarian/altruistic efforts made by the youth of our community which frequently go unrecognized. An individual or group of young people may be considered for this award.
Requirements are:
1. Be a resident of Monrovia and enrolled insixth through twelfth grade.
2. Have performed for the benefit of the community of Monrovia, a specific, outstanding service to the community that would not otherwise be widely recognized.
3. Be nominated by a community organization, school, church or individual. Nomination form and a written personal recommendation (not to exceed 1 page), are to be submitted to:
Nancy Matthews, President
Monrovia Community Coordinating Council
Nancy.NLMconsulting@gmail.com
Here is the nomination form: https://goo.gl/WJoEHf
- Brad Haugaard
