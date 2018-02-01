News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's State Senator Sponsoring Art Contest
State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, is holding a mural contest for a wall in his Glendale office. The contest is open to all public and private high school art classes from the 25th District. The theme is "California Dreamin': Hopes, Dreams, and Diversity Across the 25th Senate District." Mural size is 175 by 105 inches. Art classes may set up appointments to visit the conference room. District office hours are 9-5 Monday-Friday. The senator’s staff will select the winning submission, which will be announced at the end of March. The chosen student artists will paint the mural over the summer break. Submission deadline is March 15. Submit all designs to Senator.Portantino@senate.ca.gov or in person.
Source: Portantino press release
