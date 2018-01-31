News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Men With Shotgun Rob Monrovia Verizon Store


A preliminary report says that the Verizon store in the shopping center at the corner of Fifth and Huntington was robbed by two men with a shotgun this evening. The suspects got away with cell phones.

- Brad Haugaard 
