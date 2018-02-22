News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Woman Faces Down a Car; Stolen Truck Tailgate; Drunks; Illegal Weapons; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 15-21. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 413 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Foothill to check on the welfare of a male subject who had fallen and was unable to get up off the ground. When the officers arrived and contacted the subject, they discovered he was extremely intoxicated and was unable to care for his own safety. The officers arrested him for public intoxication.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 11:03 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw two people arguing loudly in a business parking lot. After investigation, one of the subjects was found to have a warrant. Officers arrested her and took her into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 9:56 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the Station Square Platform in the 1700 block of S. Primrose when he saw three subjects he recognized. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Drinking Alcohol in Public
February 17 at 12:05 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 700 block of E. Cypress, when he saw a parked vehicle occupied by two subjects next to a closed business. When the sergeant approached the vehicle, he saw both subjects were drinking alcohol in public. They were issued citations to appear in court for the violation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 1:07 a.m., a sergeant was on patrol in the 100 block E. Olive, when she saw a subject staggering in the street. She stopped the subject to talk to him and found he was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for public intoxication.
Attempt Burglary
February 17 at 4:02 a.m., an audible burglary alarm was activated at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. When officers arrived, they found a glass window to the business had been removed. No suspects were located and nothing was taken. The owner of the business responded to replace the window.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 11:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied by two subjects and parked in front of a business. When the officers arrived, they contacted the two subjects. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for a Redondo Beach criminal case. Officers arrested the subject and Redondo Beach Police responded to Monrovia and took custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 17 at 5:39 p.m., the owner of a parked vehicle discovered fresh collision damage to their car that had occurred while they were inside of a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of an illegal Weapon – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 12:24 a.m., an officer was extra patrolling the parking lot of a business that was closed in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw a parked vehicle occupied by two subjects. As the officer approached the vehicle, the subject sitting in the driver’s seat opened the door. The officer saw there was an illegal weapon next to where this subject was sitting. The subject was arrested for possession of the weapon.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 3:36 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 3000 block of S. Myrtle, when he saw a vehicle in front of him make an illegal wide right turn. The sergeant followed the vehicle and saw the driver make several more driving violations. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated. After conducting field sobriety tests, the sergeant arrested the subject for DUI.
Battery
February 18 at 9:27 a.m., employees of a business in the 1600 block S. Mountain saw a vehicle that was involved in previous theft enter their store’s parking lot. When they approached the car, the occupants opened the door and intentionally hit one of the employees. The door closed and the vehicle fled the area. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 19 at 8:28 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Hacienda walked outside his home and found his truck’s tailgate had been stolen sometime during the night. He had parked the truck on the street the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 19 at 1:14 pm., the owner of a vehicle found his car window shattered and tools were taken. He had parked his car on the street in the 900 block of S. Fifth earlier in the day. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 11:02 a.m., employees of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a subject had just stolen a pressure washer. Officers responded and located the suspect fleeing the store. The suspect was detained and, after an investigation was conducted, he was arrested for shoplifting.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 11:09 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of S. California for a driving violation. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so the officer arrested him and took him into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 1:48 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Myrtle and Evergreen. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so the officer took him into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 20 at 7:08 p.m., a traffic collision occurred between two vehicles at Magnolia and Walnut, and one of the drivers immediately began walking away from the scene. Officers responded and located the fleeing driver, who requested paramedics due to a medical issue. Monrovia Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Violation of Court Order
February 21 at 9:24 a.m., a subject came to the police station to report her ex-boyfriend had violated the terms of a court order at her home in the 1600 block of S. Alamitas and had possibly made threats to her through a third party. The third party could not immediately be contacted by the officer. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 21 at 12:10 p.m., a landscaper reported his lawnmower had just been stolen from the back of his truck, which was parked in the 900 block of W. Hillcrest while he was at a nearby home, gardening. Officers searched the area for the thieves, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
February 21 at 8:07 p.m., several callers reported an incident of road rage occurring in the 1400 block of Monterey. Officers responded and located the two drivers standing outside their vehicles in the middle of the street, yelling at one another. After an investigation, it was discovered that the aggressor followed the victim home. A passenger in the suspect vehicle exited and scratched the victim’s car with a sharp object. The victim exited her vehicle and stood in front of the suspect vehicle to prevent them from leaving. Officers arrested the driver and passenger from the suspect vehicle.
