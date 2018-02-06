News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Senator Introduces Anti-Suicide Legislation
Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, has introduced Senate Bill 972, which would require all public, charter, and private schools to print a suicide prevention hotline number on the back of students' identification cards for grades 7-12 and all higher education institutions beginning on July 1, 2019. Portantino said he was prompted to propose this legislation following his brother’s suicide and by discussions with friends, neighbors, and strangers who had family members who struggled with suicide.
Source: Portantino press release
- Brad Haugaard
