Enter Monrovia's Litter Lottery; Cheap Rides Coming to Town; Books
In his weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ You can enter the monthly bulky-trash raffle to win $25. Just report bulky trash items littering sidewalks, such as couches, mattresses, and tables, and you'll be entered into a contest to win a $25 gift card. Report an item to bulkyitems@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5575. Include your name, address and phone number and details about the item. Include a picture if possible. Contact Alex Tachiki at atachiki@ci.monrovia.ca.us, or 932-5553 for details.
~ The city's new transportation program will begin March 17 for those who live, work, or visit Monrovia. It involves Lyft rides in town for fifty cents; LimeBike rent-a-bikes for a dollar for 30 minutes (You locate a bike on your cell phone, scan the code to unlock the bike, ride, park in a safe location, and lock the bike using the built-in locking mechanism), and the current Dial-a-Ride program will continue for riders with ADA-related and wheelchair needs.
~ The Monrovia Reads van will be bringing its mobile library, along with literacy librarians and wifi service, to local elementary schools beginning in March. Mondays, Bradoaks; Tuesdays, Wildrose; Wednesdays, Plymouth; Thursday, Monroe; Friday, Mayflower. For more information call the Library at 256-8274. The program is a partnership between Monrovia Reads, the Monrovia Public Library Foundation, and the City of Monrovia.
~ The Monrovia Police Department is installing a Little Library in front of its station, with books from Monrovia Reads. The grand opening will be March 1 at 11 a.m. in front of the police station. If you attend the opening, try to bring a book to donate. Library paid for with funds donated by the Monrovia Police Officers' Association.
