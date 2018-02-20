News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Chili Cook-Off to Benefit Unity Center


There will be a chili cook-off on Feb. 24 to benefit Monrovia's Foothill Unity Center at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Details here: https://goo.gl/dDXA6f

- Brad Haugaard
