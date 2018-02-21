News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Dedication of Historic Santa Fe Depot and Bartlett Memorial
The community is invited to attend the City of Monrovia's dedication event in recognition of the restoration of the Historic Santa Fe Depot and the christening of the Mayor Bob Bartlett Memorial. The event will take place at Station Square (1629 S. Myrtle Ave.) on Sunday, Feb. 25, starting at noon.
During the past year, the City has, in partnership with the development team at Daylight Limited, LLC, been working to carefully rehabilitate the Historic Santa Fe Depot, which is one of the most historically significant structures in Monrovia. The building, which was originally built in 1926, has been formally identified as the City's 137th landmarked building. "It is a community treasure whose history is completely intertwined with the development of the City of Monrovia," said Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Crudgington. Staying true to its original Spanish Colonial Revival Style, the efforts to restore the facility is now complete, and efforts are underway to find a restaurant operator for the rehabilitated space.
Additionally, Station Square will also house the new Mayor Bob Bartlett Memorial. Led by Mayor Tom Adams and City Council Member Larry Spicer, the Bob Bartlett Memorial Committee was established in October 2015, and for the past two years, the committee has worked to determine how best to commemorate and honor former Monrovia Mayor Bob Bartlett. Mayor Bartlett was elected as the first African American to serve on the Monrovia City Council in 1974. Later, in 1988, he was elected Mayor and served in that position through 2001. During his tenure, Mayor Bartlett presided over many community enhancements, including the revitalization of Old Town, the development of the Huntington Oaks Shopping Center, establishment of the Community Center, and developing the High Tech Corridor on East Huntington Drive. Given his service to Monrovia, the City Council commissioned the establishment of a mosaic art piece that would honor Mayor Bartlett's legacy.
To celebrate the restoration of the Historic Santa Fe Depot, along with the installation of the Mayor Bob Bartlett Memorial, the City hopes that you can attend this special occasion celebrating the newest additions to Station Square. The event is completely free to the public, and parking will be available at the Station Square Park-and-Ride parking lot on the southwest corner of Myrtle Avenue and Pomona Avenue. For more information, please call 932-5512.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
