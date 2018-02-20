News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
See Historic Monrovia Pictures at Renovated Train Station
Each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. throughout March and April the newly restored Monrovia train station will be displaying 100 photographs from the Legacy Collection, a sample of the 5,000 soon to be online at the Library. Prints of some of these photos will be for sale. Admission is free, no reservations required. For more information contact Sandy Burud at the Monrovia Historical Society at monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com or at 256-3423 or 675-8323.
- Brad Haugaard
