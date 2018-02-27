News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Pastel the Bunny Needs a Home



Pastel the Bunny

Pastel (A449244) is a cute 8-week- old bunny available for adoption here at the Pasadena Humane Society. Pastel is here with two littermates, who are also looking for their forever homes. They like to hop around their kennel, eat alfalfa hay and timothy hay, and cuddle together. If you are looking to adopt a baby bunny, come to the Pasadena Humane Society and talk to an adoptions counselor today. The adoption fee for rabbits is $35. All rabbits are spayed or neutered and microchipped before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.

Source: Pasadena Humane Society

- Brad Haugaard
