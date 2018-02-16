News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at La Adelita



Lunch at La Adelita, a little Mexican restaurant on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Ramon Salad for $8.99 and an iced tea for $2.50. Very good. 

- Brad Haugaard 


