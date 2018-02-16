News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at La Adelita
Lunch at La Adelita, a little Mexican restaurant on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Ramon Salad for $8.99 and an iced tea for $2.50. Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/16/2018
Labels:
restaurants
