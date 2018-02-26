News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Opening the Old Monrovia Train Depot


A photo report on the opening of the old Monrovia train depot and the dedication of the Bob Bartlett memorial. https://goo.gl/R2xTFH

- Brad Haugaard
