Arcadia Women's Club - Open to Monrovians, Too
The Arcadia Woman's Club invites women of all ages to attend its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. in its historic Clubhouse, 324 S. First Ave., Arcadia. The meeting includes a social hour, business meeting, luncheon and a guest speaker on a topic of community interest. The luncheon cost is $15.
The Arcadia Woman's Club is a philanthropic organization with members from throughout the San Gabriel Valley. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, September to June. The club is a 501c3 non-profit organization participating in community service activities focused on issues such as domestic violence, orphaned children, Veterans, aid to pregnant women and new mothers, Books for Braille, camperships and other local charities. Another notable activity is the club's annual recognition luncheon for Arcadia's first responders, Arcadia Police and Fire Departments, which is coming up in March.
The club also has fun while raising funds to support its work as experienced at its recent Bridge and Bunco afternoon where more than 50 participants enjoyed lively game play, prizes and a delicious lunch. Another festive favorite is the annual fashion show and luncheon coming up on April 14. This year's theme is Springtime in Paris.
Women interested in getting to know more about the Arcadia Woman's Club and its activities are encouraged to call Linda Mokler, membership chair, at 287-0261 or email: llmokler@yahoo.com.
Source: Arcadia Women's Club press release
