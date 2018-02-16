Renaissance Years Now Available as E-Book

An e-book edition of Renaissance Years: A History of Modern Monrovia is now available for purchase from the Kindle Store at Amazon.com.
The book by former journalist and city public information officer Richard Singer tells the story of Monrovia’s transformation from a racially troubled and economically failing city in the 1960s and ‘70s to an award-winning, nationally recognized model community. The work covers the entire history of the city, from its beginnings in the late 1880s to events of just a few months ago.
The new electronic version is a third edition of the book, which was first published in September of last year. The e-book is a stripped-down version of the original work (without the earlier editions’ index, reference citations or 120 photographs) and is being sold at a significant discount from the printed work. It can be easily downloaded and read on e-book readers, tablets and smart phones.
Some first edition copies of the book, printed in a limited run, are still available locally, with the total purchase price from those sales going to support both the Monrovia Historical Museum and the historic Anderson House museum. Remaining first edition copies may be purchased at the Monrovia Historical Museum at Recreation Park, at the Dollmakers shop in Old Town, at the Friends of the Library store inside the Monrovia Public Library, and at Second Baptist Church.
Online, both the printed and e-book versions of Renaissance Years may be purchased from Amazon.com.
