'Mother Tongue' Concert by San Gabriel Valley Choral Company
The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present "Mother Tongue" at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia on Saturday, March 3.
The choral concert features excerpts from Benjamin Britten's masterpiece "Rejoice in the Lamb" and pieces ranging from motets and folk songs to spirituals, African-American protest songs and settings of both English and American poets.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.sgvccsingers.org or by sending checks payable to "SGVCC" to PO Box 2225 Monrovia, CA 91017. They will also be available at the door.
Source: San Gabriel Valley Choral Company press release
- Brad Haugaard
