Safe Place To Make Exchanges of Internet Purchases

Opinion: This is an interesting, simple and seemingly useful idea for people making person-to-person exchanges of items bought or sold over the internet.
The police department In our neighboring community of Arcadia is designating a part of its parking lot that is under video surveillance as a safe spot to make such exchanges. https://goo.gl/CKPwj4
I hope Monrovia keeps an eye on this experiment and will consider implementing a similar program if it proves successful.
- Brad Haugaard
