Safe Place To Make Exchanges of Internet Purchases


Opinion: This is an interesting, simple and seemingly useful idea for people making person-to-person exchanges of items bought or sold over the internet. 

The police department In our neighboring community of Arcadia is designating a part of its parking lot that is under video surveillance as a safe spot to make such exchanges. https://goo.gl/CKPwj4

I hope Monrovia keeps an eye on this experiment and will consider implementing a similar program if it proves successful. 

- Brad Haugaard 
