Monrovia Police: Almost Car Arson; Arrested for Being in Park After Hours; Drugs and Alcohol and Alcohol and Drugs; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 1-7. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 451 service events, resulting in 105 investigations.
Mail Theft
February 1 at 7:40 a.m., several residents on Cloverleaf and Norumbega reported mail had been stolen from their mailboxes sometime during the night. Some of the mail was found discarded on the street. US Postal Inspectors were notified. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 1 at 2:39 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the south alley in the 300 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim reported his maroon, Toyota Celica with a white hood, roof and trunk, was parked in the alley with the keys in the ignition. The investigation is continuing.
Battery – One Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 3:58 p.m., officers responded to the skate park in the 800 block of E. Olive regarding a female juvenile who reported she had been attacked by two other female juveniles. The suspects repeatedly hit the victim for no apparent reason. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspects were not located in the area. One suspect was later identified and arrested. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 6:33 p.m., a male subject was reported to be trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of E. Pomona. The subject had a valid no-trespassing authorization signed against him by the owner of the property, and had previously been arrested for trespassing in the yard. Officers arrived and arrested the subject.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 7:41 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. He concealed merchandise inside his clothing, then left the store without paying. A store employee called the police, and when officers arrived they detained the subject. The suspect was placed under private persons arrest by the store employee for shoplifting. The merchandise was returned to the store.
Vandalism
February 2 at 7:54 a.m., a vehicle was reported to be vandalized in the 900 block of Monterey. The owner of the vehicle discovered multiple scratches in the paint that occurred sometime during the night. This has occurred several times. The investigation is continuing.
Found Narcotics
February 2 at 6:09 p.m., a customer at a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington found a clear baggie of a white substance inside the men’s restroom. The police were called and they tested the substance, which was found to be methamphetamine. It is unknown who left the narcotics in the restroom. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 2 at 6:48 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Primrose reported several juveniles had thrown an object and broke her kitchen window. The juveniles were last seen running west on Palm, and were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 12:12 a.m., a male subject was seen riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway at Primrose and Pomona Avenue. He was stopped for the violation and a computer check revealed he had two warrants. The male was arrested for the warrants.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 2:51 a.m., a male subject was seen stumbling in the 100 block of W. Lime Avenue. He was stopped by a police officer and was determined to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The male was arrested for being drunk in public and was transported to the Monrovia City Jail, where he was held for sobering.
Inside Park after Closing / Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 3:22 a.m., officers saw a female subject inside a city park in the 800 block of E. Olive. They detained the female, since the park was closed. The female was under the influence of narcotics and she had a warrant. She was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
February 3 at 10:41 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of W. Duarte. The vehicle was a blue, 2015 Honda Civic, and it was taken sometime during the night. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
February 3 at 11:24 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 200 block of E. Kruse regarding a theft. An employee reported his laptop was taken from inside the business during open operating hours. It is unknown who took the laptop. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain and Huntington regarding a male adult yelling at vehicles as they passed. When officers arrived they located the male and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 7:11 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team contacted a male at Cypress and Magnolia who they knew to have a warrant. They noticed he was showing symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. After further investigation, he was arrested for the warrant and being under the influence of narcotics.
Grand Theft
February 3 at 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista regarding a female subject who had discovered her laptop and shoes had been stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle. It is unknown who took the items. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 8:49 p.m., an officer saw a person hiding behind some bushes next to a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. The officer contacted the subject and found they were in possession of narcotics. The subject was arrested.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 10:07 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team located two suspicious persons loitering inside a vehicle in the 600 block of E. Maple. They contacted the subjects and after obtaining consent to search, they found one of the subjects to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Grand Theft
February 4 at 10:44 a.m., two female subjects entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and used electronic tools to steal eight expensive purses. The females left the location and officers were called. The females were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
February 4 at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of W. Scenic. When officers arrived, they contacted the husband and wife, who had been in an argument over a suspicious telephone call, which led to the female causing injuries to her husband. Both signed a refusal to prosecute form, however, the case is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
February 5 at 9:16 a.m., officers responded on the report of a male subject drinking alcohol in public in front of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. When they arrived, they located the subject. He was arrested for being drunk in public and for being in possession of an open alcoholic container in public.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 5 at 9:26 a.m., a male subject was reported to be trespassing at an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they located the subject, who was loitering on the property for no apparent reason. A computer check revealed he has several warrants for his arrest, so the officers arrested him and took him into custody.
Petty Theft
February 5 at 10:40 p.m., a female subject reported that her cellphone was stolen from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. After shopping, she placed her phone on the checkout counter, paid for her merchandise, and then left the store without her phone. When she returned, it was gone. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Vehicle Arson
February 6 at 1:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the driveway to Canyon Park, when he came across an unoccupied parked car at the entrance gate. On further inspection of the vehicle, the officer could smell gasoline around the car and noticed someone had poured gas all over the outside and inside of the vehicle. There were two cigarettes wrapped in matches found inside the vehicle. No one was found in the area. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 9:00 a.m., a male adult entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and concealed merchandise in his clothing. He left the store without paying, and when confronted by store security, he ran. Officers were called and detained the male near the store. He was subsequently arrested for shoplifting and released with a citation.
Shoplifting / Narcotics Possession / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 10:35 a.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and was detained by store security for shoplifting. When officers arrived to take custody of the subject, they found he was in possession of heroin and had a no-bail warrant for his arrest for violating his parole conditions. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 2:58 p.m., a male subject was reported to be sleeping on the ground in front of a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington. When officers arrived, they located the subject and a computer check revealed he had a no-bail warrant for his arrest for violation of his parole conditions. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 6 at 6:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Magnolia and Olive where an injury traffic collision had occurred between two vehicles. Monrovia Fire Department paramedics arrived at the same time as officers and transported both drivers to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 7 at 1:13 a.m., a resident returned home from work and discovered his house, located in the 400 block of Monrovista, had been burglarized while he was gone between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. The suspects entered his home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. The loss is unknown until the victim could inventory his home. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 11:43 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 200 block of W. Palm to investigate a possible domestic violence. When they arrived, they detained a male subject who they determined had a domestic violence restraining order to stay away from the female. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the male had battered the female. The male subject was arrested.
Vehicle Vandalism
February 7 at 8:57 p.m., two people were seen kicking and damaging a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Walnut. When the witness yelled at them to stop, they both ran north on California and out of sight. The owner of the vehicle was located, and the police were called. It is unknown who the subjects were or why they were kicking the car. The investigation is continuing.
