News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Shampoo Thief; Hit and Run; Shoplifting; Drugs and Alcohol
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 8-14. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 459 service events, resulting in 84 investigations.
Theft from Vehicle
February 8 at 4:19 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of S. Mountain discovered his car was ransacked and a bottle of shampoo was taken. The victim left his car unlocked the day before, which allowed someone to enter the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 7:22 p.m., two suspects entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. They gathered merchandise and walked out of the store without paying for the items. Store security detained the suspects and called the police. When officers arrived, the suspects were found to also be in possession of burglary tools. The suspects were arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 12:51 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 900 block of W. Duarte, when he saw two suspicious persons hiding in bushes next to a closed business. After stopping the two subjects to find out what they were doing in the bushes, it was discovered that one of them had a warrant for their arrest. The person with warrant was arrested and the other was identified and released.
Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 10:17 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of W. Huntington, when he saw a female subject he recognized as being wanted by the California Department of Corrections for violating her parole conditions. She was stopped and arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 11:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Foothill, when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was stopped and arrested for the warrant.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision With Injuries
February 9 at 6:30 p.m., the driver of a grey pickup truck collided into a parked car in the 400 block of W. Olive, then fled the scene. The driver caused a second collision in the 400 block of W. Colorado, causing non-life-threatening injuries to a mother and her daughter. The driver fled the scene, and the injured subjects were sent to a local hospital. Officers located the pickup truck and driver several blocks from where the collisions occurred. He was arrested for hit and run and for several warrants.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 1:04 a.m., a subject was seen loitering in a parked car at a store that was closed in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers stopped to talk with the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. Officers arrested the subject for the warrant.
Shoplifting / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 1:58 p.m., a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called the police, reporting a subject had just walked out of their store without paying for merchandise and was not cooperating with store security. When officers arrived, the subject began running. Officers ran after the subject and were able to stop him. The subject was arrested and the merchandise was returned to the store.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 7:29 p.m., officers on the Special Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower for a traffic violation. A computer check of the driver revealed he had several warrants, and he was arrested without incident.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 12:10 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Canyon. A computer check of the driver revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Inside Park after Closing – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 12:48 a.m., officers saw a subject inside a city park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. They detained the subject and began issuing a citation for being in the park after it was closed.
Grand Theft Auto
February 11 at 7:44 a.m., a motorcycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of E. Maple. It was taken sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of Narcotics / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
February 11 at 6:47 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Norumbega regarding a suspicious vehicle occupied by two subjects. When the officers arrived and contacted the two subjects, they noticed one of the subjects appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Field tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for being under the influence of narcotics. A computer check revealed the second subject had a warrant for their arrest, so they were taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 11 at 6:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Wildrose. The homeowner reported their vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the day. The suspect had shattered the vehicle’s passenger window to gain entry, then took a cellphone charger and some quarters from the center console. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 9:30 p.m., a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a subject had fled their store with merchandise without paying. Officers responded and located the subject near the store. The subject was arrested and the merchandise was returned to the store.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 7:42 a.m., a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a subject in their store who was possibly going to shoplift. Officers arrived and detained the subject, which prevented the theft from occurring. A computer check revealed the subject had several warrants for their arrest, so they were taken into custody without incident.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 3:41 p.m., a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a subject had just left their store with merchandise without paying. Officers arrived and detained the subject. After an investigation was conducted, the officers arrested the subject and returned the merchandise to the store.
Battery / Vandalism / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 10:03 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of E. Royal Oaks, where a subject was reported to be yelling and causing a disturbance in the common area. Officers arrived and detained the subject. An investigation revealed the subject had vandalized the inside of their friend’s apartment, had battered one of the residents and was drunk in public. The subject was arrested for the violations.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 11:24 p.m., a subject was seen in the 200 block of S. Alta Vista trying to enter parked vehicles and appeared disoriented. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject appeared to be heavily intoxicated, so the officers took him into custody for his safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 2:13 a.m., a subject was seen breaking into a business’ outdoor restroom in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who said they broke into the restroom to have shelter for the night. Officers found the subject to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested the subject for the violations.
Grand Theft Auto
February 13 at 6:57 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower discovered his Nissan pickup truck was missing from where he had parked it the night before. He did not give anyone permission to take his vehicle. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment