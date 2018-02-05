News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College Ranks High in Online Education
Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, is one of the nation's leading online educators, according to new rankings recently released by two higher education research organizations.
BestColleges.com's annual "Best Online Community Colleges" list ranked Citrus College number 15 out of 50 of the nation's top accredited, not-for-profit community colleges.
AffordableCollegesOnline.org, a higher education information bank, ranked Citrus College number 14 out of California's top 30 online colleges and universities.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
