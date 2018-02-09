Lunch at Chicken King

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Got lunch to go at Chicken King Express yesterday, in the little shopping area at Foothill and Mayflower. I had the Chicken Tarator with hummus and pickles (or you can get rice instead of pickles) for $9.95.  I’d never had it before. It’s a cold dish and very good - and a lot of it. I’d look at the menu online and call it in to save some time. Here’s the website (https://goo.gl/6VW3mC) and here’s the phone: 305-3111

  1. We love Chicken King! A hidden gem - and yes call ahead and save the wait.

