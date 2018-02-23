News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at Baja Mar Fish Taco
Lunch at Baja Mar Fish Taco, in the shopping center at Foothill and May. Got the lunch special with a fish taco, a carnitas taco, rice, beans and a drink for $7.49. Enjoyed it a lot.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/23/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment