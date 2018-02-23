News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Baja Mar Fish Taco



Lunch at Baja Mar Fish Taco, in the shopping center at Foothill and May. Got the lunch special with a fish taco, a carnitas taco, rice, beans and a drink for $7.49. Enjoyed it a lot. 

- Brad Haugaard 
