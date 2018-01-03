News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Suspect Surrenders in Gem City Killing


Jeremiah Moses LaCroix, of Monrovia, has surrendered to police in connection with the fatal shooting at Monrovia’s Gem City Grill. https://goo.gl/vDER7H

- Brad Haugaard 
