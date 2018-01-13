News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council to Consider Monument to Allen Allensworth
At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/PLSvf4) the Monrovia City Council will consider this 10-foot tall monument to early Monrovian, Allen Allensworth, which would be installed on Shamrock, near Second Baptist Church, which I believe Allensworth helped found. The art piece would be produced by Ron Hubbard, "known for his work at Walt Disney Feature Animation, where he has 24 animation credits associated with Walt Disney related films. Mr. Husband is also a Monrovia resident and has the distinction of serving as the first African American Disney animator." https://goo.gl/B3RyMn
Also, the council will hold a hearing and vote on proposed water rate hikes. https://goo.gl/XDtTKx
- Brad Haugaard
