News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Netflix Films Episode of Teen Series in Old Town
Netflix filmed part of an episode of a teen series called "Best Worst Weekend Ever" today in Old Town.
https://goo.gl/j3GuEh
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/29/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment