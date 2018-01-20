News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Schools Receives Audit Report
At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Receive an audit report that to my non-accounting eye, looks fairly bleak. See image above. It would be great if someone with accounting skills could look it over. The audit report is here. Any accountants out there want to give a professional opinion on this?
~ Consider approving the rental agreement with Fellowship Monrovia, the church that meets at the Monrovia High auditorium. The church will be spending $167,708 this year to use the facilities. Report here.
~ Consider recruiting international students to attend district schools, and, related to that, will consider updating a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement form to allow Canyon Oaks High School and Monrovia Community Adult School to be added to the list of schools authorized to receive such students.
- Brad Haugaard
