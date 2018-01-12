News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at at Sakura Sushi House, at the corner of Foothill and May, a couple blocks east of Myrtle. Got the Bento Dinner A (chicken) for $16.95 and a small beer ($3.95). The meal came with a little salad and a miso soup. Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
