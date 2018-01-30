News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Protecting Legislative Staff From Harassment
SB 429, the Harassment Retaliation Prevention Act, has passed the State Senate with unanimous bi-partisan support. It was co-authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, who represents Monrovia. The act "protects victims from all forms of harassment in and around the Legislature. It also serves to protect against retaliation once cases are reported. The bill enhances the anti-retaliation provisions of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, which protects legislative employees and lobbyists who report sexual or related harassment." It is a companion bill with Assembly Bill 403, which Portantino also co-authored.
Source: Portantino press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment