Monrovia Council: Crime Up, Fire Calls Up, Water Rates Up, and More
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Crime continued to rise in Monrovia during 2017, up 2.8 percent, though that's more slowly than in the prior year. When compared with 2016, Monrovia experienced a total increase of 2.8% in serious crimes. There were 3 more murder / negligent manslaughter incidents than in 2016 (when there were zero incidents). Still, Chi writes, "[I] t is important to keep in mind that similar and greater increases in Part I crimes are being seen throughout Los Angeles County and in the State of California."
~ Also, more calls for fire services. Up 3 percent, 123 more incidents. The city "is now analyzing how we might reorganize our operations to better respond to changing needs."
~ The City Council has approved raising water rates. The new cost will be about $16.87 more and will take effect as of March 8, and will first appear on customers' April 2018 bills. If you think you need a discount, here's the application: https://goo.gl/kc2VDU
~ The State of the City Address is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29, at Studio Movie Grill in Old Town, at 7 p.m. Details soon.
~ A funeral mass will be held for Monrovia leader, Pat Ostrye, on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 740 S. Shamrock Avenue, Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Pat to the Foothill Unity Center, 358-3486.
~ The proposed GoMonrovia transportation program should be rolled out in March. Its core features are using subsidized Lyft (like Uber) rides and offering LimeBike's dockless bike-share (You can leave the bike pretty much any old where, rather than in a docking station).
~ Beer. How to make it. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6:00 - 8 p.m. at the Monrovia Public Library. Space limited. Sign up by calling 256-8274.
Brad Haugaard
