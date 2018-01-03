News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man Injured in Fall at Canyon Park Waterfall


According to a preliminary report from RMG News, a man fell 30 to 40 feet at the waterfall at Monrovia Canyon Park late this afternoon. Monrovia firefighters rescued him and he was taken to hospital with back and leg injuries.

- Brad Haugaard
