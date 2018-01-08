News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

History of Monrovia Now on Amazon


A second edition of Renaissance Years: A History of Modern Monrovia is now available for purchase from Amazon.com.


The 428-page book by former journalist and city public information officer Richard Singer tells the story of Monrovia’s transformation from a racially troubled and economically failing city in the 1960s and ‘70s to an award-winning, nationally recognized model community. The work covers the entire history of the city, from its beginnings in the late 1880s to events of just a few months ago.


The new Amazon version is a second edition of the book, which was first published in September of last year and sold briskly during the holiday season. A few of the first edition copies are still available locally, with the total purchase price from those sales going to support both the MonroviaHistorical Museum and the historic Anderson House museum. Remaining first edition copies may be purchased at the Historical Museum, at the Dollmakers shop in Old Town, and at the Friends of the Library store inside the Monrovia Public Library.


Online, Renaissance Years may be purchased from Amazon.com.

 

Source: press release 


