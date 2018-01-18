News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Cell Phone Rescues Hiker Just Before It Goes Dead; Stake Out Catches Suspect; Pedestrian Stopped for Vehicle Code Violation, Arrested; Porch Package Theft; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 11-17. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 425 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Alcohol Offense / Suspended License
January 11 at 8:17 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two males inside parked in the area of Alta Vista and Concord. The subjects left the area but officers were able to locate the vehicle which had expired registration. Further investigation revealed there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and the driver had a suspended license. The driver was cited and the vehicle was stored.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 1:31 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he noticed a suspicious subject standing by the men’s bathroom at Station Square. The officer made contact with the subject and during the search of the subject, officers found he was in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was also on active parole. The suspect was detained and taken into custody.
Apprehension of Wanted Felon
January 11 at 7:11 p.m., detectives were conducting surveillance in an attempt to apprehend a wanted felon in the 800 block of S. Magnolia. The subject was eventually seen and as officers moved in to arrest him, he fled. A short foot pursuit ensued until the subject hid in a fenced area in the 200 block of W. Huntington. A containment was set up, outside agencies including K9 Units responded to assist as well as a Police Helicopter. Once secured, a K9 announcement from the helicopter was made and the suspect surrendered. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 5:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth on the report of a disturbance. The female was visiting her ex-boyfriend, they drank and began to argue. The male subject hit the female, she sustained several visible injuries due to the altercation. The male was arrested for domestic violence.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspects Arrested
January 13 at 3:23 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Central and noticed a traffic collision that had just occurred. The vehicles had pulled to the side of the road. The officer made contact with them and further investigation revealed both drivers were under the influence of alcohol. Both drivers were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Evading a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 7:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject stealing merchandise. While the officers were en route, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Officers caught up to the vehicle after a short pursuit on the 210 freeway eastbound when the suspect exited at Myrtle. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist (Lost Hiker)
January 14 at 3:47 p.m., a caller reported he was lost in Canyon Park. The hiker left the trail and became disoriented. An air unit checked the area but was unable to locate him. The dispatchers called his cell phone numerous times before they were able to reach him. When they reached him, they explained to the caller step by step how to send his location over the phone. The phone died shortly thereafter. Search & Rescue were contacted for assistance and shortly after the lost hiker was located.
Theft
January 15 at 2:32 p.m., a theft was reported by a resident in the 400 block of Cloverleaf Dr. The victim reported a package was stolen from her porch. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Petty Theft
January 15 at 5:56 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Cloverleaf Dr. called the police to report a theft. The victim is an elderly female. She reported a bracelet valued at $250 was stolen from inside her home on January 10, 2018. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 7:46 p.m., officers on patrol in the 100 block of W. Huntington Dr. stopped a pedestrian for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the subject had several warrants for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment