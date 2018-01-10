News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Senator's Bill Would Help Protect Legislative Staffers From Sexual Harassment
California's Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed SB 419, co-authored by Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia. The bill "protects victims of sexual harassment in and around the Legislature against retaliation once cases are reported." It is now headed to the full Senate Floor for a vote.
Source: Portantino press release
Comment: What a novel idea! having our legislators live under the same rules they make us live under. I approve.
- Brad Haugaard
