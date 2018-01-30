News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Black History Month Events


Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association is sponsoring a series of events for Black History month, including Jazz Brunch, Wealth Building Seminar, Art Festival, and Black History Luncheon. Details: https://goo.gl/8DzLby

Brad Haugaard
