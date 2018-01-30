News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Black History Month Events
Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association is sponsoring a series of events for Black History month, including Jazz Brunch, Wealth Building Seminar, Art Festival, and Black History Luncheon. Details:
https://goo.gl/8DzLby
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/30/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment