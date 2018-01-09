Monrovia's New Transportation Plan; Train Depot Almost Done; Help Count Homeless

In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ The city has been working on a new transportation plan called GoMonrovia! that will include:
- More parking.
- A deal with Lyft to provide reduced-fare car rides for Monrovians. (Lyft is like Uber.)
- A deal with LimeBike to provide bicycles for people to ride around town. This bike-share program doesn't require docking stations, but uses a GPS system so bikes can be picked and dropped off anywhere. Use an app to find a bike, scan bike, ride it, lock it when you're done. http://www.limebike.com/
- A scaled down version of the current dial-a-ride program.
Comment: Frankly, I'm impressed. This is good, up-to-date, non-bureaucratic thinking!
~ Monrovia’s Historic Santa Fe Depot is almost done. Final inspections will be done within the next few weeks, and then much of construction fencing will come down to allow for partial access of the Station Square Transit Plaza. But there will still need to be tenant improvements for a restaurant.
~ If you are interested in participating in the city's homeless count show up at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.) by 8 p.m. A volunteer training and orientation session will occur at that time, and representatives from the City's Public Services Department and Police Department will be on hand to address any questions / concerns. The actual count is expected to begin at 9 p.m. You an also register online at http://www.theycountwillyou.org/
