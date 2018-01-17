News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Tattooing in Old Town? Homeless Meeting Tonight; Housing/Retail Complex Planned on Myrtle; Etc.
In his weekly update, City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Should tattooing be allowed as a secondary service for Old Town businesses? The city is considering allowing such services if it is limited to a small portion of the business. "This is similar to the way Monrovia regulates massage businesses, where in Old Town, massage can be offered as one of the services provided by a business as long as it does not occupy more than 20% of the floor area of the business." Mini four-question survey here: https://goo.gl/rPrK9t
~ There will be a community meeting tonight (Jan. 17) to discuss homeless issues. 6:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room.
~ Public meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Library to discuss AvalonBay, a proposed 154 unit housing and retail complex that would be located at the northwest corner of Myrtle and Chestnut. It would also have 2,900 square feet of retail space, and a 286-space parking structure.
~ The Monrovia Police Officers' Association's Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser last week raised $500 for Foothill Unity Center. The event was held during lunch at Copper Still Grill. All tips from Monrovia police officers, along with 25% of all sales, were donated.
~ The Historic Preservation Commission will hold a study session to review the Citywide Historic Context Statement on Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Center. The statement will be a tool to evaluate potential historic landmarks and districts.
~ Monrovia's State of the City Address will be on Monday, Jan. 29, at Studio Movie Grill at 7 p.m. Details to come.
~ The Chamber of Commerce has named Sari Canales as its new executive director. There will be a welcome reception today (Jan. 17) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Chamber. Canales has worked for the Irwindale Chamber of Commerce since 2015 as an Administrative Assistant, Membership Development Coordinator, and Membership Services Director.
- Brad Haugaard
