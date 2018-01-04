Monrovia Police: Beaten and Robbed After New Year's Party; Grand Theft Dog; Man Struggling With Dogs Arrested; Lighting Fires at Intersection; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 1-3. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 437 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Robbery
January 1 at 6:55 p.m., a male and female subject came into the police station and reported they had been assaulted that morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. The victims were walking home from the downtown area and noticed they were being followed by two male Hispanic subjects, wearing hoodies. The two suspects approached the couple, asked them where they were from and demanded their cell phones. The male victim pulled out a knife and one of the suspects pulled a baseball bat out of his pants. The suspect struck the victim multiple times with the bat, causing lacerations to his head and breaking the victim's thumb. The victims were able to escape and sought medical treatment. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 7:39 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of E. Lemon regarding an intoxicated male subject that was causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check of the subject revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest and he was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released on citations to appear in court on the charges.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 1 at 9:04 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported several items were taken from his unlocked vehicle that was parked at the location. The items included clothing and shoes. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 2 at 1:22 p.m., the victim parked his vehicle on the street in the 100 block of N. Lincoln on December 30 and locked it. When he returned to his vehicle on January 2, he found the driver’s door ajar. His glovebox was open and a phone charger was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 2 at 4:53 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of Naples. It appears the suspect removed a window screen and opened a bathroom window to make entry. The suspect took household documents, such as mortgage papers, bank paperwork, etc., and exited the home. The suspect put the screen back on the window and then fled. The investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 2 at 5:04 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Diamond regarding an animal problem. Officers arrived and found a male subject struggling with four leashed dogs. The officers attempted to help the subject, but the subject was acting suspicious. He was evasive as to where he lived and refused help. He was hesitant to answer any questions. Officers finally obtained identification from the subject and ran a computer check, which revealed he had two no-bail warrants for burglary. He was arrested for the warrants.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 3:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mayflower and Chestnut on the report of a subject seen sitting at the intersection, lighting fires. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant and he was arrested.
Burglary
January 3 at 7:07 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Encinitas returned home to find the front door had been kicked in and the location had been ransacked. The only known loss at the time of the report was credit cards. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 3 at 8:10 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victims arranged a meeting online with a potential buyer for a French Bulldog puppy. The potential buyer fled with the dog on foot. Officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment