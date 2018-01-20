News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus Fourth Best California Community College
Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has been recognized as California's fourth‐ranked community college in a recent study by Schools.com.
The website reviewed the state's 114 community colleges, scoring them on a 10‐point scale in six areas: percentage of students enrolled in distance education, cost of attendance, student‐to‐faculty ratio, graduation rate, number of transfers to the University of California system, and flexibility.
Citrus College was ranked as the fourth best community college in California and the second best in Los Angeles County.
- Brad Haugaard
