Anderson House Tour; Historic Context Statement; Burglar Alarm Rebates; Water Rate Hearing

Anderson House
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The George H. Anderson House, one of the oldest homes in town, will be open for a special tour led by City Historian Steve Baker on Friday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. This home housed the Anderson family between 1886 and the death of their son George Anderson in 1974. Now it is home of the Monrovia Historical Society.
~ You can now apply for a rebate from the city when you install a home security system. Up to $250. Details: https://goo.gl/xcXLhP
~ The Historic Preservation Commission will hold a study session to review the Citywide Historic Context Statement on Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. in the Monroe Room of the Monrovia Community Center. This document will be used to evaluate potential historic landmarks and historic districts.
~ Last chance to comment on the planned water rate increase. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., in the Library Community Room.
- Brad Haugaard
