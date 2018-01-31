News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's AeroVironment Releases Farm Analysis Software
Monrovia's AeroVironment has just released software to analyze and display on an app the information drones gather in flying over farms. Kirk Flittie, vice president and general manager of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems business segment, said, “Farmers can now survey their entire farm more efficiently and accurately, on their schedule, to enable better decision making and farm management." https://goo.gl/AhrbVF
Comment: I've been impressed with AeroVironment's move into commercial uses for drones, which I think may be a much larger and more stable market than just the military, so - full disclosure - I bought some of its stock.
- Brad Haugaard
