County Supervisor Barger Will Help Count Homeless in Monrovia


LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will join other volunteers at the Monrovia Community Center at 8 p.m. Tuesday as part of the countywide effort to count the homeless population. She said: "Our homeless population has a face and a name. In addition to public safety and mental health, there is no greater emergency or mission than to protect those who are most vulnerable and in need. I count because they count."

Source: Barger press release

- Brad Haugaard
