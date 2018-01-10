Student Acting Workshop; Emergency Training

~ Five-week Readers Theatre Workshop for students grades 4-12. Combine puppetry, reading, and acting to create mini sketches for a performance at the library. Participants must attend all workshops and the performance. No experience necessary. Thursdays, Jan. 11, 18, 25, and Feb. 1 and 8, 3:30-5 p.m., Library Community Room. Public performance Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m.
~ Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) on Feb. 17, 24, and March 3. Email Suzi Dobson at sdobson@ci.monrovia.ca.us to register.
Source: Becky Shevlin’s calendar
- Brad Haugaard
