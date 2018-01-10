News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Student Acting Workshop; Emergency Training


~ Five-week Readers Theatre Workshop for students grades 4-12.  Combine puppetry, reading, and acting to create mini sketches for a performance at the library. Participants must attend all workshops and the performance.  No experience necessary.​ Thursdays, Jan. 11, 18, 25, and Feb. 1 and 8, 3:30-5 p.m., Library Community Room. Public performance Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m.
 
~ Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) on Feb. 17, 24, and March 3. Email Suzi Dobson at sdobson@ci.monrovia.ca.us to register.

