Monrovia Police: Attack With Machete; Massage Therapist Opens Door for Robbery; Threat Against MHS - In Virginia; Peeper; Fake IRS Scam

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 4-10. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 408 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Fraud Incident
January 4 at 9:52 a.m., a fraud incident was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The victim purchased two gift cards from the business and had a receipt as proof of purchase. When the recipients of the gift cards went to use them, one did not have a value and the other had already been used. The investigation is ongoing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 10:59 a.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The shoplifter exited the store and ran into a neighboring business, where he was contacted by officers. The subject was not found to be in possession of any merchandise from the business, but a computer check revealed he had numerous warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody. A no trespassing order was completed against the subject for the business.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of Monrovista. The fight involved two adult brothers and one had been cut with a machete. Both subjects were injured, with one having a laceration on his head. After investigation, the brother identified as the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a hospital to be checked out. The brother identified as the victim was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Suspicious Subject / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 7:28 p.m., a suspicious subject was reported in the 200 block of N. Primrose looking at houses and in vehicles. Officers responded and detained a subject that fit the description. The subject had no valid reason to be loitering in the residential area, and a computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Vandalism
January 5 at 10:46 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Unknown suspect(s) broke two windows on the victim's vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism
January 5 at 9:49 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 200 block of S. Primrose. The victim reported that the rear window to his Dodge Durango had been smashed. There was a rock laying on the ground near the vehicle. At 7:00 p.m., the victim did hear a loud crash and saw two juveniles running north on Primrose. At the time, the victim did not know the crash sound was the window to his SUV breaking. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 6 at 12:30 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 500 block of N. Myrtle. The residents arrived home and discovered an upstairs window was broken. The victims could not determine what was taken at the time of the report. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 3:00 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations at Evergreen and California. The investigation revealed the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely and the driver was arrested for DUI. The vehicle was stored and the driver was held for a sobering period.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 9:57 a.m., an incident of criminal threats was reported in the 100 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported that her neighbor’s boyfriend was at the location and he was threatening to kill her. Officers arrived and took statements from the parties involved and a witness. The suspect was ultimately arrested for verbal threats and was taken into custody.
Grand Theft From a Vehicle
January 6 at 4:48 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 500 block of Fano. The victim reported that her laptop and work identification were taken out of her unlocked vehicle. Her vehicle was parked in her carport when the theft occurred. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
January 6 at 9:56 p.m., two vehicle burglaries were reported in the area of Parker and Mayflower. The victims parked their cars on Parker, near Mayflower, and went inside their homes for the day. Both victims were not sure if they locked their cars or not, and both returned to their vehicles and discovered items missing. The investigations are continuing.
Residential Robbery
January 6 at 9:56 p.m., a robbery was reported at a residence in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. The victim hired a massage therapist on Craigslist to come to his residence. Eventually, a female and a male subject came to the door and he let them in. While the victim was talking to them, two more male subjects entered his residence. The four suspects hit the victim with a lamp and robbed him of his wallet and cell phone. The suspects fled in a white SUV. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 11:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Mayflower regarding two subjects possibly smoking drugs. The subjects were contacted and one subject was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
January 7 at 4:09 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Primrose and Linwood. A motorhome struck a parked vehicle and drove away from the scene. Officers arrived and found the motorhome still in the area. The driver had pulled over and was trying to make his way back to the location. The parties exchanged information and the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.
False Threat Reported at Monrovia High School
January 7 at 9:00 p.m., police dispatch received dozens of calls reporting a photo of rifles and a threat to "MHS" being posted on social media. After investigation, it was determined through Facebook postings that the threat was actually to Monticello High School in Virginia. The post began trending here because it had the hashtag #MHS on it. Nonetheless, there were many upset students and parents, so extra police patrol was provided.
Stolen Vehicle
January 8 at 7:10 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of S. Alta Vista. The vehicle was parked on the street and was stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle is a white, 2001 GMC Savanna. The investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 8 at 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Huntington on the report of a hit and run traffic accident. The victim stated his vehicle was struck by a grey Mazda that was traveling east on Huntington. The suspect vehicle fled the area, heading north on Primrose and out of sight. The victim was not injured and the investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
January 8 at 5:21 p.m., a single vehicle traffic collision occurred on Myrtle at Chestnut. The vehicle overturned as a result of the collision, however, the occupant was not injured. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Grand Theft
January 8 at 10:20 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect placed merchandise into a shopping cart and left the store without paying for the items. The suspect was last seen driving north through the parking lot and east onto Evergreen. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary
January 9 at 6:00 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm activation at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. When they arrived, they found the front door open. No suspects were at the location and the investigation showed the cash register and some cash had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Peeping / Prowling
January 9 at 7:59 a.m., a peeping/prowling incident was reported at a residence in the 300 block of E. Colorado. A female adult subject was inside her bedroom and noticed a male Hispanic subject peeping through a hole in her blinds. She screamed and the suspect fled in a black truck through an alley. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary
January 9 at 11:10 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The victim called and reported his parking garage had been burglarized in the early morning hours. There were two suspects that stole tools and equipment from the location. The suspects loaded the stolen property into a tan Jeep SUV, possibly a Commander. The vehicle had black rims, a burned out headlamp and a sticker in the rear window. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 9 at 10:09 a.m., a grand theft incident was reported to police. The victim reported that an unknown suspect called and claimed to be from the IRS. The suspect told the victim she needed to pay back taxes and that she could pay them with Apple gift cards. The victim went to two different Apple stores and purchased gift cards. She then provided the PIN numbers to the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
January 10 at 6:17 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting an accident at Myrtle and Lime. The collision involved one vehicle that collided with a city bench at the intersection. The driver was found to have a suspended driver's license. He was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges. There were no injuries involved.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
January 10 at 11:37 a.m., the owner of a stolen vehicle called police to report he had located the vehicle in the 600 block of W. Olive. He had received a phone call from a friend of his that had found the vehicle. Officers responded, recovered the vehicle, and it was released to the registered owner.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 2:35 p.m., a suspicious person in a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of E. Lime. Officers arrived and contacted the occupant, who was found to be on parole. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and a search of his person revealed methamphetamine hidden in his socks. The additional crime was added to his charges.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 5:11 p.m., employees at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to advise they were chasing a theft suspect through the parking lot. The suspect was possibly armed with a knife. The suspect went into a nearby business and locked himself in the bathroom. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was arrested and booked for shoplifting.
Missing Person
January 10 at 7:25 p.m., a male subject came into the police lobby to report his roommate had been missing for a few days. He was last seen at his residence on Monday, January 8, 2018. He called out sick to work on January 4 and 5. He was a no show to work on January 8, 9 and 10. Local hospitals and jails were checked with negative results. Officers went to the missing person’s residence to see if he showed back up, but he had not returned. The missing person and his vehicle were entered into the law enforcement missing person’s system. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 10:16 p.m., officers stopped a bicyclist for traffic violations. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of an illegal drug. She was arrested and taken into custody. She was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
