Monrovia Company Testing HIV Drug


Immunotech Laboratories of Monrovia has successfully completed clinical Phase III testing on patients suffering from HIV/AIDS of its patented medical product, ITV-1-ImmunH treatment. https://goo.gl/9nO0hM
