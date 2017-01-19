News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Gang Graffiti; Cocaine; Helpful Helicopter; Woman Threatened With Gun; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 16-18. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 374 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 6:37 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Los Angeles. Upon arrival, they contacted a male adult in front of the house, who was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public and was held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 7:10 p.m., a petty theft incident was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte. A witness reported that the suspect fled across Duarte Road. The Foothill Air Support helicopter was in the area overhead and saw the suspect walking north in the wash. Officers detained the suspect near Genoa and the wash. He was arrested for petty theft and received a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vandalism
January 16 at 7:23 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 600 block of S. Primrose. The victim reported gang graffiti that had been spray painted all over his garage. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 11:21 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of W. Huntington and observed two subjects loitering in the parking lot near a closed business. He contacted the subjects and a computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 11:54 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Fifth and Huntington for vehicle code violations. A computer check of the driver revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. During a search of his vehicle, officers recovered a bindle of cocaine near the driver's seat. The driver was arrested for the warrants and possession of cocaine. The vehicle was stored.
Residential Burglary – One Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Colorado regarding a residential burglary. A witness reported that two suspects entered the victim's garage and took a bicycle. The officers located and arrested one of the suspects. The Foothill Air Support helicopter and additional units searched for the second suspect, who rode off with the bicycle, but officers did not locate him. Through investigation, officers learned the identity of the second suspect and he was positively identified in a photo line-up by the witness. The suspect was entered into the law enforcement computer system as a wanted person for the residential burglary. The investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 8:46 p.m., an adult female called police and reported that her ex-boyfriend pointed a handgun at her and threatened her. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. During the investigation, a loaded pistol was recovered from the suspect's house and he was arrested. An Emergency Protective Order against the suspect was issued by the court.
Residential Burglary / Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 11:10 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a subject riding a bicycle in the 400 block of W. Huntington that he knew was wanted for a residential burglary. The subject fled when he saw the officer, but was eventually detained on Cypress. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 10:23 p.m., a male adult subject was seen walking along Hillcrest at Alta Vista, attempting to get into locked vehicles. Officers responded and detained the suspect a few blocks away and he was positively identified by the witness as the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was later released on a citation to appear in court.
