Volunteer for Homeless Count in Monrovia
If you'd like to volunteer for the homeless count in Monrovia on Jan. 24, contact the city at ssantos@ci.monrovia.ca.us or at 256-5575.
https://goo.gl/fE7z5H
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/17/2017
