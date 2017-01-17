News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Volunteer for Homeless Count in Monrovia


If you'd like to volunteer for the homeless count in Monrovia on Jan. 24, contact the city at ssantos@ci.monrovia.ca.us or at 256-5575. https://goo.gl/fE7z5H

- Brad Haugaard
