Emergency Training Course to be Held February

Monrovia Fire and Rescue and Monrovia CERT will hold a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training in February 2017.
The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on: Saturday, Feb. 4; Saturday, Feb. 11; and Saturday, Feb. 18, at Monrovia Fire Station 102, at 2055 S. Myrtle Ave.
In this CERT class you will develop skills to help you be better prepared to take care of yourself and your family when disaster strikes, no matter where you are - home, work or play. The coursework follows the FEMA curriculum and includes the following subjects:
- Disaster Preparedness
- Fire Safety/Fire Suppression
- Light Search & Rescue
- Disaster Medical Operations
- Disaster Psychology
- Terrorism
- CERT Organization & Incident Command System
The final day of class includes a disaster drill, giving participants an opportunity to put what they have learned into action.
You must be 18 or over and live or work in Monrovia.
Class size is limited. Participants must pre-register and must complete all three class sessions to receive a certificate.
To register, please email: sdobson@ci.monrovia.ca.us with your name, address and phone number. Please put "CERT Course Registration" in the subject line.
A confirmation email with information on parking and other course details will be sent to you once your registration is complete.
Source: Monrovia Fire Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment