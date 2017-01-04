News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Investigate Apparent Gang Shooting | Christmas Trees | Martin Luther King Art Project | Etc.
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/c830nc ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Police are investigating an apparent gang shooting on Dec. 28. "At 1:15 a.m., at 1324 S. Alta Vista Avenue, a male Hispanic and a female were walking in front of the identified location. A vehicle with three as of yet unidentified African American suspects pulled up, and the individuals were reported to have yelled out 'Duroc,' in reference to the Duroc Crips gang." Chi says five shots were fired at the victims from a 9 mm pistol and the man was struck in the foot and in the upper leg. So, a) be careful, and b) call the Monrovia Police Department if you know anything about this or if you see anything out of the ordinary.
~ Athens will collect Christmas trees on the curbside through Jan. 8. Just place it on the curbside on your regular trash collection day. It would be helpful if you would first remove all ornaments, tinsel, plastic bags, nails, lights, and plastic/metal stands.
~ To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monrovia is coordinating a two-part community public art project centered around the theme of, Dreams for our Children. For children and adults. Details: https://goo.gl/c830nc
~ Renovation work at the Historic Santa Fe train depot will begin this month.
~ The State of the City event will be Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Krikorian Theatre. Details to come.
~ Assembly Member Holden is asking for nominations for his office's Women of Distinction award. If you know someone, here are the details: https://goo.gl/c830nc
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment